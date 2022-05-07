UFC 274, which took place earlier tonight (Sat., May 7, 2022) live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona, is officially in the books. Fight fans can now check out the live post-fight press conference video above for all the best reaction and official bonus winners.

On a night that featured a main event clash between former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira and Justin Gaethje, a co-headliner pitting UFC women’s strawweight champion Rose Namajunas against former foe Carla Esparza, and a lightweight barn burner involving fan favorites Michael Chandler and Tony Ferguson, there is a lot to discuss now that the action has concluded.

The post-fight presser is scheduled to go live at 1:15 a.m. ET (Sunday). It will feature the biggest winners and losers from the card, as well as company president, Dana White.

