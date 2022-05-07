Brandon Royval secured another impressive submission win earlier tonight (Sat., May 7, 2022) at UFC 274 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona, when “Raw Dawg” stopped veteran fighter Matt Schnell with a first-round guillotine.

Schnell, who lost his mother during this training camp, came out like man on fire. He caught Royval with solid punches before threatening with multiple submissions. Royval is as savvy as they come so he was able to wiggle free and lock up a powerful guillotine choke. It was extremely tight which prompted Schnell to double tap on the side of Royval’s legs as the referee moved in.

Check out the finial moments below courtesy of UFC/ESPN:

Royval, who is currently ranked No. 6 in the UFC’s flyweight division, was coming off a split-decision win over Rogerio Bontorin so this performance was well-needed. The highlight-reel finisher now has three submission stoppages in just six Octagon appearances and should land a massive divisional matchup his next time out.

