Knockout! Watch Andre Fialho demolish Cameron VanCamp in one - UFC 274

By Dan Hiergesell
Andre Fialho scored another memorable knockout finish earlier tonight (Sat., May 7, 2022) at UFC 274 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona, when the welterweight upstart ended Octagon newcomer Cameron VanCamp via firs-round knockout (punch).

Despite being a heavy favorite and possessing the better all-around striking Fialho ate some solid shots from VanCamp in the early going. VanCamp fed off of his early success and started to press Fialho with more shots. That allowed Fialho to land his patented check left hook. VanCamp crumbled to the canvas and Fialho launched one final shot as the referee stepped in for the stoppage.

Check out the finial moments below courtesy of UFC/ESPN:

Fialho, who is now 2-1 as a member of the UFC roster, was coming off a first-round knockout finish over welterweight contender Miguel Baeza. This finish just proves that Fialho is one of the more technical strikers outside of the welterweight top 15 and a name to watch heading into the second half of 2022.

