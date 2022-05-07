‘Cowboy’ Cerrone bucked! Awesome UFC 274 main card fight implodes hours before PPV start time

Donald Cerrone has been removed from his lightweight bout with Joe Lauzon later tonight (Sat., May 7, 2022) at UFC 274 live on ESPN+ pay-per-view (PPV) from inside Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona. Per the UFC 274 broadcast (shown below), Cerrone came down with an illness un-related to COVID-19. UFC color commentator Joe Rogan stated that officials believe “Cowboy” ate something that has left him throwing up and unable to keep anything else down.

UFC will look re-book his match up with Lauzon for a later event.

Announced on the broadcast, Donald Cerrone is out of his #UFC274 fight with Joe Lauzon with a non-COVID related illness. pic.twitter.com/ZKxAO4hBJX — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) May 7, 2022

“They think what mind have happened is Donald ate something bad,” Rogan said. “Because he was throwing up, he couldn’t keep food down. He felt terrible. They tried to give him time to recover but I talked to Dr. [Jeff] Davidson and it was just not going to happen.”

While the top of the UFC 274 PPV main card remains as stacked as possible the loss of Cerrone is certainly a big blow. Cerrone was excited to fight in front of his son and battle Lauzon in what he called a “legacy fight.” The loser of the 155-pound showdown was expected to get their UFC walking papers, but now fight fans will have to wait a little longer for Cerrone, and Lauzon, to step back inside of the Octagon.

With the last-second cancelation, a welterweight clash between Randy Brown and Khaos Williams has been promoted from the ESPN “Prelims” to the PPV main card.

