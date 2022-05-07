Michael Chandler turned in one of the best finishes you will ever see last night (Sat., May 7, 2022) at UFC 274 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona, when “Iron Mike” shut down lightweight contender Tony Ferguson with a second-round knockout (front kick).

This fight was a back-and-forth war from the opening bell. Ferguson was able to score his punches from range and ended up dropping Chandler with a stiff jab. Chandler was able to regain control with a big takedown and heavy top control. Ferguson landed some good elbows from the bottom, but couldn’t get back to his feet.

Early into Round 2 Chandler launched a perfectly-timed front kick that slammed under Ferguson’s chin. “El Cucuy” dropped to the canvas like a sack of potatoes. It was one of the best knockout you will ever see and a finish that left Ferguson stiff as a board for a few minutes too long.

Following his victory, Chandler produced one of the best sound bites in recent memory when calling out the lightweight best, including a returning Conor McGregor.

Check out the full fight video highlights below courtesy of UFC/ESPN:

That whole round had us on the edge of our seats



#UFC274

Michael Chandler just sent Tony Ferguson to the SHADOW REALM

Chandler was coming off one of the best fights of 2022 in his loss to Justin Gaethje and now turns in a knockout for the ages. Ferguson has been finished before, but never in this fashion. It just goes to show how exciting Chandler has become and his overall worth to an already stacked lightweight division.

