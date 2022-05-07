The final sleep is over and fight fans can now watch the clock as UFC 274 goes down later tonight (Sat., May 7, 2022) live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona. It’s expected to be one of the biggest MMA cards of the year.

While the main event took a slight hit when Charles Oliveira missed weight Friday and was stripped of his title at least Justin Gaethje can still win the 155-pound strap. Oliveira will have the chance to fight and prevent “Highlight” from stealing the spotlight while potentially lining himself up for another title fight his next time out.

UFC 274 will also feature an anticipated rematch between UFC women’s strawweight champion Rose Namajunas and former foe Carla Esparza. Not to mention the lightweight clash pitting knockout artist Michael Chandler against UFC veteran Tony Ferguson, which could easily turn into a Fight of the Year candidate.

Ahead of tonight’s action the promotion has released the final episode of UFC 274 “Embedded,” which can be seen in the above video player. This time around the action focuses on final weight cuts, ceremonial weigh ins, and staredowns between some of the card’s biggest attractions.

UFC 275 athletes cut weight, hit the scales and face off: Justin Gaethje aims to win the title after Charles Oliveira misses his mark; champ Rose Namajunas and Carla Esparza clash in a title rematch; Tony Ferguson returns against Michael Chandler.

