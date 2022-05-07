Now former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira will look to get back into the 155-pound title hunt by turning away top division contender Justin Gaethje in the UFC 274 pay-per-view (PPV) main event TONIGHT (Sat., May 7, 2022) inside Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona.

Check out their “Countdown” fight video preview embedded video above.

Oliveira (32-8, 1 NC) captured the vacant lightweight title by smashing Michael Chandler at UFC 262, then defended his strap by tapping Dustin Poirier at UFC 269. Unfortunately, “Do Bronx” later gave it away by missing weight at the UFC 274 weigh ins.

As for Gaethje (23-3), he rebounded from a submission defeat to Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 254 to outpoint the aforementioned Chandler in their “Fight of the Night” at UFC 268. “The Highlight” can win the title in tonight’s lightweight main event (but Oliveira cannot).

