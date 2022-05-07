Michael Chandler and Tony Ferguson squared off in a Lightweight contest earlier tonight (Sat., May 7, 2022) from Footprint Arena in Phoenix, Arizona. After a great opening round, Chandler violently stopped his opponent (watch full fight video highlights here!).

It didn’t take long for the action to heat up here! Chandler came out intending to throw bombs, but it was Ferguson who struck first, sitting his opponent down with a 1-2. Chandler worked back to his feet quickly and started attacking the lead leg, but Ferguson was countering well with punches. In response, Chandler changed levels into a power double leg.

From within the guard, both men landed heavy elbows, and Chandler started bleeding freely. After a flurry of ground strikes from Chanlder, “El Cucuy” was bleeding too! The action settled a bit in the final minute, as Chandler was more able to control his opponent and landing chipping shots.

The first frame was really a tremendous and competitive round, but the fight didn’t continue that way. Just a few seconds into the first round, Chandler marched forward and front kicked Ferguson straight in the jaw. Ferguson hit the mat, and NOBODY has ever stopped Ferguson quite like that!

Michael Chandler has consistently delivered on his promises of entertainment, but he lost two in a row heading into this fight. Opposite a Ferguson who was fighting well, Chandler accomplished both goals, brutalizing his opponent in an incredible bout. At the same time, it’s hard not to feel bad for Tony Ferguson, who was unconscious for a prolonged period after the kick.

Result: Michael Chander defeats Tony Ferguson via second-round knockout

For complete UFC 274: “Oliveira vs. Gaethje” results and play-by-play, click HERE.