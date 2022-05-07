Randy Brown and Khaos Williams squared off in a Welterweight contest earlier tonight (Sat., May 7, 2022) from inside Footprint Arena in Phoenix, Arizona.

Khaos Williams opened the fight with pressure and big swings, looking to shut off the lights early. Brown circled the cage and worked the jab, but Williams had a speed advantage early and scored with kicks. Brown avoided a flurry and moved into the clinch, where he landed some nice shots. Moments after they broke apart, however, Williams connected to the chin and rocked Brown. “Rude Boy” responded with a desperate double, but it allowed him to survive and escape back to his feet.

Williams continued to flow well, ripping a hard low kick. Brown flipped the script and started to pressure more, landing a pair of clean uppercuts. Brown attempted to follow up with a takedown, which landed the two in the clinch for the remainder of the first round.

Hard 1-1-2 from Brown began the second round, and it gave him a renewed source of confidence. Brown was feeling himself, sticking his jab in Williams face and slipping out of the way of punches. “The Oxfighter” tried to flurry, but he wound up in the clinch as a result. When they broke apart, Brown went back to his quick jab and head movement. Williams was getting frustrated, largely because Brown was doing such a nice job of defending most of his offense. Brown scored a few more big counters near the bell, solidifying an excellent bounce back round.

Brown snapped his opponent’s head back with a front kick early in the third. Williams did adjust well by attacking the legs well, but Brown was actively checking and firing back too. Out of nowhere, Williams connects on a right hand that sits Brown down! “Rude Boy” recovered almost immediately and returned to his feet, however, landing a huge right hand. He followed with a huge knee and another right moments later, but Williams ate those shots like Tic Tacs. Brown pressured and landed a brilliant elbow. Back in the clinch, Brown wrapped up the double-collar tie and fed his opponent some knees.

Ultimately, two of the three judges awarded Brown the victory. It all seemed to come down to the third round, in which Williams did score a knockdown but also ate tons of shots. All in all, it was a strong performance from Brown, who continues to improve on his way up the ladder.

Result: Randy Brown defeats Khaos Williams via split-decision

