UFC 274 live stream results, radio-style PPV fight updates | Oliveira vs. Gaethje

We’ve purchased the ESPN+ pay-per-view (PPV) and with it our dynamic tag team trio, Matt Ryan, Brendan Sokler and Case Harts, will deliver the best possible ‘radio style’ play-by-play broadcast imaginable throughout UFC 274’s main card, starting at 9:45 p.m. ET in the video player below!

By Jesuismattryan and Thomas Myers
As a combat sports fan of nearly 29 years, I am shocked, frustrated and straight up pissed off that both Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) and Matchroom Boxing would schedule competing events against each other tonight (Sat., May 7, 2022).

The one thing I am not is surprised because the never-ending junk measuring contest between boxing and mixed martial arts (MMA) continues to be one of the most comical displays in sports as both sides continue to cut off their noses to spite their faces.

Instead of a singular universe for the Canelo Alvarez fight and a UFC 274 card that features two highly-anticipated title fights and a banger of a fight between Michael Candler vs. Tony Ferguson, both events are taking place at the same time and in the same time zone.

For that … screw off!

CHAMPIONSHIP DOUBLE DIP! Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to Phoenix, Ariz., on Sat., May 7, 2022, with a blockbuster championship doubleheader. Headlining the pay-per-view (PPV) event will be Lightweight champion, Charles Oliveira, seeking to defend his title against No. 1-ranked contender, Justin Gaethje. In UFC 274’s co-main event, women’s Strawweight champion, Rose Namajunas, looks to avenge her loss against No. 2-seeded, Carla Esparza. And top-ranked Lightweight contenders collide when Michael Chandler (No. 5) locks horns with Tony Ferguson (No. 7) in a fan-friendly 155-pound clash for the ages.

I’d love to provide running commentary to both cards and exalt the virtues of Charles Oliveira, Justin Gaethje and Canelo Alvarez, but instead the Alvarez fight will be a on the backburner as Brendan Sokler and I call what is shaping up to be the best UFC card of the year.

With a Rose Namajunas vs. Carla Esparza rematch marking a major redemptive arc for either fighter, coupled with Ferugson looking to fall on his sword against a fighter in Chandler who looks to take his spot as the 155-pound division’s resident crazy person who likes to bang.

Either way, join Brendan, Olive, Stephanie and I as we yell at our television screen, calling every moment of UFC 274’s PPV main card on our YouTube channel LIVE tonight at 10 p.m. ET, bringing you as close to Phoenix, Ariz., as we can from our New Jersey-based studio (video player embedded above for your convenience).

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 274 fight card on fight night, starting with the ESPN+ “Prelims” matches at 5:30 p.m. ET, followed by the remaining undercard balance on ESPN/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET, before the PPV main card start time at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+.

For more news and notes on UFC 274 be sure to visit our comprehensive event archive right here. For the updated, revised, and finalized “Oliveira vs. Gaethje” fight card and ESPN+ PPV line up click here.

