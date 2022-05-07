It all goes down later this evening (Sat., May 7, 2022) at UFC 274 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona, as Charles Oliveira takes on Justin Gaethje in a lightweight main event. Oliveira missed weight and was stripped of his title on Friday so he won’t be eligible to win the belt, but “Highlight” will still have the opportunity to leave champion.
In addition to the lightweight headliner, UFC 274 will feature a co-main event pitting current UFC women’s strawweight champion Rose Namajunas against former titleholder Carla Esparza, Michael Chandler and Tony Ferguson will collide in a Fight of the Year candidate, and lightweight veterans Donald Cerrone and Joe Lauzon will square off in a fight for legacy.
Take a look below at UFC 274’s complete fight card line up and start times:
Main Card (ESPN+ PPV)
10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT
Charles Oliveira vs. Justin Gaethje
Rose Namajunas vs. Carla Esparza
Michael Chandler vs. Tony Ferguson
Mauricio Rua vs. Ovince Saint Preux
Donald Cerrone vs. Joe Lauzon
‘Prelims’ Undercard (ESPN/ESPN+)
8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT
Randy Brown vs. Khaos Williams
Francisco Trinaldo vs. Danny Roberts
Macy Chiasson vs. Norma Dumont
Brandon Royval vs. Matt Schnell
Early ‘Prelims’ Undercard (ESPN+)
5:30 p.m. ET / 2:30 p.m. PT
Blagoy Ivanov vs. Marcos Rogerio de Lima
Andre Fialho vs. Cameron VanCamp
Tracy Cortez vs. Melissa Gatto
Kleydson Rodrigues vs. C.J. Vergara
Ariane Carnelossi vs. Lupita Godinez
Journey Newson vs. Fernie Garcia
Online
- UFC 274: “Oliveira vs. Gaethje” PPV main card can be viewed via the ESPN+ streaming app.
- Subscriptions cost $6.99 per month. The UFC 274 PPV will cost $74.99 for current subscribers.
- UFC 274: “Oliveira vs. Gaethje” undercard “Prelims” can be viewed via ESPN+ as well.
Television
- UFC 274: “Oliveira vs. Gaethje” undercard “Prelims” can be viewed via ESPN. Check your local providers or click HERE for instant access to ESPN.
- UFC 274: “Oliveira vs. Gaethje” can also be streamed via Xbox One, Apple TV, Android TV, Samsung Smart TV, and ChromeCast.
Tablet/Mobile
- UFC 274: “Oliveira vs. Gaethje” PPV main card and undercard “Prelims” can be viewed via ESPN+ streaming app through Google Play and iTunes stores.
Bars
- Stay home, be safe. But if you really, really need to go out and watch UFC 274 there is a list of bars near you airing “Oliveira vs. Gaethje” right here.
MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 274 fight card on fight night, starting with the ESPN+ “Prelims” matches at 5:30 p.m. ET, followed by the remaining undercard balance on ESPN/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET, before the PPV main card start time at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+.
