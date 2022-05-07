It all goes down later this evening (Sat., May 7, 2022) at UFC 274 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona, as Charles Oliveira takes on Justin Gaethje in a lightweight main event. Oliveira missed weight and was stripped of his title on Friday so he won’t be eligible to win the belt, but “Highlight” will still have the opportunity to leave champion.

In addition to the lightweight headliner, UFC 274 will feature a co-main event pitting current UFC women’s strawweight champion Rose Namajunas against former titleholder Carla Esparza, Michael Chandler and Tony Ferguson will collide in a Fight of the Year candidate, and lightweight veterans Donald Cerrone and Joe Lauzon will square off in a fight for legacy.

Take a look below at UFC 274’s complete fight card line up and start times:

Main Card (ESPN+ PPV)

10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT

Charles Oliveira vs. Justin Gaethje

Rose Namajunas vs. Carla Esparza

Michael Chandler vs. Tony Ferguson

Mauricio Rua vs. Ovince Saint Preux

Donald Cerrone vs. Joe Lauzon

‘Prelims’ Undercard (ESPN/ESPN+)

8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT

Randy Brown vs. Khaos Williams

Francisco Trinaldo vs. Danny Roberts

Macy Chiasson vs. Norma Dumont

Brandon Royval vs. Matt Schnell

Early ‘Prelims’ Undercard (ESPN+)

5:30 p.m. ET / 2:30 p.m. PT

Blagoy Ivanov vs. Marcos Rogerio de Lima

Andre Fialho vs. Cameron VanCamp

Tracy Cortez vs. Melissa Gatto

Kleydson Rodrigues vs. C.J. Vergara

Ariane Carnelossi vs. Lupita Godinez

Journey Newson vs. Fernie Garcia

Online

UFC 274: “Oliveira vs. Gaethje” PPV main card can be viewed via the ESPN+ streaming app.

Subscriptions cost $6.99 per month. The UFC 274 PPV will cost $74.99 for current subscribers.

UFC 274: “Oliveira vs. Gaethje” undercard “Prelims” can be viewed via ESPN+ as well.

Television

Tablet/Mobile

UFC 274: “Oliveira vs. Gaethje” PPV main card and undercard “Prelims” can be viewed via ESPN+ streaming app through Google Play and iTunes stores.

Bars

Stay home, be safe. But if you really, really need to go out and watch UFC 274 there is a list of bars near you airing “Oliveira vs. Gaethje” right here.

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 274 fight card on fight night, starting with the ESPN+ “Prelims” matches at 5:30 p.m. ET, followed by the remaining undercard balance on ESPN/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET, before the PPV main card start time at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+.

For more news and notes on UFC 274 be sure to visit our comprehensive event archive right here. For the updated, revised, and finalized “Oliveira vs. Gaethje” fight card and ESPN+ PPV lineup click here.