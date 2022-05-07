Canelo Alvarez will return to the boxing ring later tonight (Sat., May 7, 2022) live on DAZN pay-per-view (PPV) from inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, taking on undefeated WBA light heavyweight champion, Dmitry Bivol, in a highly-anticipated main event.

This will be the first time Canelo is making an appearance at light heavyweight since he finished Sergey Kovalev with an eleventh-round knockout back in 2019 to claim the WBO title. Canelo has racked off four-straight wins at the super middleweight level ever since and will look to pad his legendary resume even more tonight in Vegas. A win will also line him up for a potential trilogy bout with Gennady Golovkin.

As for Bivol, this is obviously his biggest fight to date. The undefeated 31-year-old boxer has held the official WBA light heavyweight title since 2017. He’s widely regarded as the second-best light heavyweight fighter in the world today and many believe he has enough to offer to make Canelo’s return to the division an eventful one. Bivol will be a betting underdog for his match up this weekend, but he has the size and skill to put Canelo to the test.

While UFC 274 will also be airing later tonight combat fans will certainly want to catch the action as Canelo puts his 16-fight unbeaten streak on the line. Check below for the full viewing details for “Canelo vs. Bivol,” which goes down later tonight live on DAZN PPV:

Start Time

Sat., May 7, 2022, from inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

DAZN PPV main card begins at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT

“Canelo vs. Bivol” main event begins around 11 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. PT

Online Viewing

“Canelo vs. Bivol” main card can be viewed through the DAZN network (watch it here). Subscriptions run $19.99 per month, but the PPV main card will still cost $59.99.

Television Viewing

For U.S. viewers, DAZN can be broadcast directly on your television via Chromecast, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, LG Smart TV, Samsung TV, Apple TV, PlayStation, or Xbox.

Mobile Viewing

“Canelo vs. Bivol” main card will be accessible through DAZN via Android, Amazon Fire, and Apple.

International Viewing

Main card

Light Heavyweight: Canelo Alvarez vs. Dmitry Bivol

Heavyweight: Zhilei Zhang vs. Scott Alexander

Junior Welterweight: Montana Love vs. Gabriel Valenzuela

Welterweight: Shakhram Giyasov vs. Christian Gomez

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE coverage of the Canelo vs. Bivol main event HERE. The main card broadcast kicks off on DAZN pay-per-view (PPV) at 8 p.m. ET, while Canelo and Bivol are expected to make their ring walks around 11 p.m. ET.