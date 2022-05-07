Boxing’s premier superstar faces one of one of its top technicians tonight (Sat., May 7, 2022) when undisputed Super Middleweight champion, Saul “Canelo” Alvarez, returns to the Light Heavyweight division to challenge unbeaten WBA titlist, Dmitry Bivol.

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE coverage of the Canelo vs. Bivol main event below. The main card broadcast kicks off on DAZN pay-per-view (PPV) at 8 p.m. ET, while Canelo and Bivol are expected to make their ring walks around 11 p.m. ET.

Russia’s Bivol has firmly established himself as one of the two best at 175 pounds with more than a half-dozen successful defenses of his belt. On paper, he’s far above the faded Sergey Kovalev, whom Alvarez leveled in his one (and only) appearance at the weight back in 2019.

If Canelo wants a lucrative third fight with Gennadiy Golovkin this September, he’ll have to earn it.

The card will also see undefeated Heavyweight, Zhilei Zhang, square off with late replacement, Scott Alexander, while fast-rising Super Lightweight, Montana Love, takes on Gabriel Valenzuela and top Uzbek prospect, Shakhram Giyasov, open the show against knockout artist, Christian Gomez.

