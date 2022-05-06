Submission! Anthony Pettis chokes Myles Price for first PFL win | 2022 PFL 3

. @Showtimepettis gets the triangle submission! He goes straight to the top of the Lightweight standings #2022PFL3 pic.twitter.com/TD3Y0iXKC5

ARLINGTON, TEXAS — “Showtime” is back.

Anthony Pettis scored his first victory post-Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) at 2022 PFL 3 on May 6, 2022.

As part of his second PFL season, Pettis kicked things off at Lightweight against Ireland’s Myles Price and stunned him early on in the bout. Getting on top, Pettis worked majorly from the guard for the entirety of the round with Price tossing up minimal submission threats and absorbing punches with little giveback.

Price made it to half guard before giving up his back and losing it to fall to the bottom with Pettis now on bottom. Quickly, a triangle choke was latched on by “Showtime” and he managed to transition on top of Price and get the tap. It was his first submission since 2018.

Check out the finishing sequence and other highlights above courtesy of PFL.

