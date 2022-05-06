The action will unfold tomorrow night (Sat., May 7, 2022) at UFC 274 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona, when Charles Oliveira meets Justin Gaethje in a crucial lightweight main event.

Of course, Oliveira will no longer be defending his UFC lightweight title after failing to make weight during Friday’s early weigh ins. The Brazilian champion was given extra time to cut a half pound, but he couldn’t hit the 155-pound mark and was stripped of his lightweight belt.

Luckily, Gaethje is still eligible to walk away with the undisputed UFC lightweight title if he’s able to defeat Oliveira so the UFC 274 PPV main event still holds some valuable importance. On the other hand, if Oliveira is able to take out Gaethje he’ll line himself up to fight for the vacant lightweight strap his next time out.

Heading into Saturday’s PPV extravaganza the promotion has released the latest and greatest episodes of UFC 274 “Embedded,” which features a behind-the-scenes look at some of fight week’s most memorable moments.

Check out episode four below:

Carla Esparza and Tony Ferguson talk about TUF days. Justin Gaethje gets in the zone. Champ Rose Namajunas’ coach recounts her evolution; LW king Charles Olivera looks to his legacy. Ferguson sizes up his opponent; Michael Chandler sees a familiar face. UFC 274 is on Saturday, May 7.

Check out episode five below:

Michael Chandler embraces the spotlight. Carla Esparza ups the intensity. Champ Rose Namajunas and teammate Justin Gaethje start to sweat. UFC 275 stars, including champ Charles Oliveira and Tony Ferguson, face their opponents at the press conference. UFC 274 is on Saturday, May 7.

