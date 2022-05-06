Highlights! Yoel Romero batters Alex Polizzi, scores buzzer-beating knockout in Paris - Bellator 280

@YoelRomeroMMA leaves it late to get the stoppage in front of a sold-out @Accor_Arena . #Bellator280 LIVE on @SHOsports pic.twitter.com/NRwzhSB7Bq

Yoel Romero returned to the Bellator cage for his second fight for the promotion earlier today (Fri., May 6, 2022) to face off against Alex Polizzi, and he returned to the dominant ways that once made him one of the most feared middleweights on the planet.

For 15 minutes, “Soldier of God” toyed with Polizzi, snapping his head back with one left hand after another, dropping him on multiple occasions. Much to the chagrin of some, when it seems as if Romero had the chance to finish the fight, he simply stayed put and told the crowd to be patient.

And then we found out why...

After dominating, rocking and dropping Pollizi for the entire fight, Romero unleashed a final burst of punches that dropped “Eazy” one more time. On his way up, a bewildered Polizzi ate a huge right hand that forced the referee to put an end to the contest — and the punishment — with only one second remaining on the clock.

The win is Romero’s first in over three years, snapping his four-fight skid. After the fight, it was revealed that Romero will once again be paired up to face Melvin Manhoef at an upcoming event in Dublin, Ireland later this year.

