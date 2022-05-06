The mixed martial arts (MMA) world was in shock earlier today (Fri., May 6, 2022) when UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira missed weight for his title fight with Justin Gaethje this weekend at UFC 274 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona. As a result, “Do Bronx” was stripped of his title and now Gaethje is the only one eligible to walk away with the 155-pound belt.

Oliveira, who had an extra hour to cut a half pound, looked absolutely miserable in his second attempt on the scale. The Brazilian champion seemed puzzled that he didn’t cut down to 155 pounds and sure enough his final weight was over the lightweight limit. It is the first time a UFC champion has lost his title as a result of a weight miss.

As you may have imagined the MMA community quickly took to social media to express their disappointment in Oliveira and overall reaction to the UFC 274 chaos. From Michael Chandler to Paul Felder, Oliveira’s mistake brought out a laundry list of names looking to chime in on the unfortunate situation.

Check out some of the reaction below:

Making weight is always hard. But thinking you’re on weight, then missing weight, just to have to go lose more weight after you’ve lost your initial sweat is a living nightmare both physically and mentally. #ufc274 — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) May 6, 2022

Wonder if he still wants to fight at 145. I have nothing against the champ. But this is a disgrace. And I honestly feel most for Justin. What an absolute let down for everyone in the division. #sadday — Paul Felder (@felderpaul) May 6, 2022

I would’ve never thought that by the road it took for Charles Oliveira to win the title, that it would be his own weight cut that makes him lose his belt first #UFC274 — Helen Yee (@HelenYeeSports) May 6, 2022

First time in UFC history that a champ has lost the title on the scale.



The closest thing was Nicco Montano's hospitalization before her scheduled bout against Valentina Shevchenko where she was stripped of the title after being unable to weigh in and did not compete. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) May 6, 2022

McGregor vs. Chandler for the lightweight title in September is gonna be so fun. — Seán Sheehan (@SeanSheehanBA) May 6, 2022

Big Drama — Makhachev Islam (@MAKHACHEVMMA) May 6, 2022

Only time missing weight is somewhat okay is for a short notice fight don’t wanna be hard on the champ but you gotta do better than that bro #UFC274 — Sean BRADY (@seanbradymma) May 6, 2022

Congratulations to the dumb fuck that messed up the scale for weigh ins this am. Now we got a real problem. — Claudia Gadelha (@ClaudiaGadelha_) May 6, 2022

Might effect his durability... https://t.co/AU1b2cLsvg — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) May 6, 2022

I was thinking Charles wins but I don't know now....crazy https://t.co/t9NG2M0Bor — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) May 6, 2022

Anyway, keep your head up Charles and good luck tomorrow, we all know you’re champ for a reason. And I’m looking to fight the winner of this fight, either for vacant title or new LW champion — Makhachev Islam (@MAKHACHEVMMA) May 6, 2022

I'm still in shock. Things like this are not the norm at the very highest level. The champion losing the belt on the scales. Unbelievable. #UFC274pic.twitter.com/BBm7PeoaBt — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) May 6, 2022

Norma Dumont and Ariane Carnelossi told me the hotel scale was reset overnight and many fighters found out on Friday morning they were 2lbs heavier than they thought.



Don't know if that was the case with Charles Oliveira, whose coach posted last night he had already made weight. — Guilherme Cruz (@guicruzzz) May 6, 2022

Gaethje posted that he had already gained 10 pounds while Oliveira was attempting to lose a half pound ⚖️ #UFC274



(via @Justin_Gaethje) pic.twitter.com/bUqHs6y9Vr — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) May 6, 2022

Apparently scale out the back said he was on weight and then official up front said he wasn’t. For context, we weigh in twice infront of officials before we head to the real scale, once at the hotel and once at the back of the arena. 2 scales say he is 145, official says 145.5 — Casey Oneill (@kingcaseymma) May 6, 2022

If the scale being heavy is true that cannot happen! Unfortunate turn at UFC 274! — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) May 6, 2022

Cutting weight is super hard! That’s one of reasons I’m thinking about moving up to 155 @ufc — Edson Barboza (@EdsonBarbozaJR) May 6, 2022

All this talk of the scale in Phoenix being off is nonsense. Everyone else made weight including Namajunas, Esparza and Gaethje weighing in at the championship limit. The scale was not off. Period. End of story. #UFC274 — Kevin Iole (@KevinI) May 6, 2022

Charles Oliveira is losing his title because of a scale that is being questioned?



Maybe consider a digital scale for championship fights .



Brazil fans should use their voice here and let UFC know this isn’t right @whindersson — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) May 6, 2022

All these cowards tried to making up stories that UFC officials messed up the scales , everyone on the card made weight and just 2 fighters missed , these people behind the scene work extremely hard all the time and that’s so weak trying to blame them you should be ashame — Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00) May 6, 2022

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 274 fight card on fight night, starting with the ESPN+ “Prelims” matches at 6 p.m. ET, followed by the remaining undercard balance on ESPN/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET, before the PPV main card start time at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+.

For more news and notes on UFC 274 be sure to visit our comprehensive event archive right here. For the updated, revised, and finalized “Oliveira vs. Gaethje” fight card and ESPN+ PPV lineup click here.