 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Twitter reacts to Oliveira missing weight, getting stripped ahead of UFC 274

By Dan Hiergesell
/ new
UFC 269: Emmett v Ige Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

The mixed martial arts (MMA) world was in shock earlier today (Fri., May 6, 2022) when UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira missed weight for his title fight with Justin Gaethje this weekend at UFC 274 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona. As a result, “Do Bronx” was stripped of his title and now Gaethje is the only one eligible to walk away with the 155-pound belt.

LIVE! Watch UFC 274 PPV On ESPN+ Here!

CHAMPIONSHIP DOUBLE DIP! Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to Phoenix, Ariz., on Sat., May 7, 2022, with a blockbuster championship doubleheader. Headlining the pay-per-view (PPV) event will be Lightweight champion, Charles Oliveira, seeking to defend his title against No. 1-ranked contender, Justin Gaethje. In UFC 274’s co-main event, women’s Strawweight champion, Rose Namajunas, looks to avenge her loss against No. 2-seeded, Carla Esparza. And top-ranked Lightweight contenders collide when Michael Chandler (No. 5) locks horns with Tony Ferguson (No. 7) in a fan-friendly 155-pound clash for the ages.

Don’t miss a single second of EPIC face-punching action!

Oliveira, who had an extra hour to cut a half pound, looked absolutely miserable in his second attempt on the scale. The Brazilian champion seemed puzzled that he didn’t cut down to 155 pounds and sure enough his final weight was over the lightweight limit. It is the first time a UFC champion has lost his title as a result of a weight miss.

As you may have imagined the MMA community quickly took to social media to express their disappointment in Oliveira and overall reaction to the UFC 274 chaos. From Michael Chandler to Paul Felder, Oliveira’s mistake brought out a laundry list of names looking to chime in on the unfortunate situation.

Check out some of the reaction below:

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 274 fight card on fight night, starting with the ESPN+ “Prelims” matches at 6 p.m. ET, followed by the remaining undercard balance on ESPN/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET, before the PPV main card start time at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+.

For more news and notes on UFC 274 be sure to visit our comprehensive event archive right here. For the updated, revised, and finalized “Oliveira vs. Gaethje” fight card and ESPN+ PPV lineup click here.

Get the latest gear

More From MMAmania.com

Loading comments...