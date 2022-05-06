Chaos! Charles Oliveira stripped of lightweight title after failing to make weight for UFC 274

The UFC lightweight title is now vacant.

Former champion, Charles Oliveira, lost his claim to the division crown after failing to make weight for the UFC 274 pay-per-view (PPV) main event, clocking in at 155.5 pounds, one half pound over the championship limit of 155. The promotion even gave the Brazilian an extra hour to lose the additional weight; however, “Do Bronx” was unable to make his mark.

Gaethje tipped the scale at 155 pounds at Friday’s early weigh-in event (video here).

So what happens now?

Oliveira is still scheduled to fight Gaethje on Sat. night (May 7) at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Ariz., but is ineligible to win back the title because he failed to make weight. As for Gaethje, a victory over “Do Bronx” will crown him undisputed lightweight champion.

In summary: Gaethje can win the belt at UFC 274, Oliveira cannot.

