UFC 274 weigh-in drama: Charles Oliveira misses weight for Justin Gaethje fight, loses lightweight title

Charles Oliveira missed the 155-pound limit for his lightweight title fight after receiving an additional hour to lose .5 pounds and has been stripped of his title. The #UFC274 main event will commence, but only Justin Gaethje has the opportunity to win the UFC title. pic.twitter.com/W7tc8ZCeZk

UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira needed to weigh 155 pounds on the dot ahead of his Justin Gaethje title fight on May 7 in Phoenix, because the current rules do not permit the one-pound allowance typically afforded in non-championship showdowns. Unfortunately, the Brazilian weighed 156 pounds on his first attempt at the UFC 274 weigh ins, then 155.5 after undressing inside the shame cube.

***UPDATE: “Do Bronx” had one hour to lose the additional weight but still came in at 155.5 pounds. As a result, the lightweight title has been vacated. The fight will still take place on Sat. night but the title will remain vacant if Oliveira wins. If Gaethje proves victorious, then “The Highlight” will be crowned new 155-pound champion.

Gaethje weighed in at exactly 155 pounds (get complete UFC 274 weigh-in results here).

Also failing to make weight was featherweight up-and-comer Norma Dumont. A visibly drained “Immortal” went into the box of shame but was unable to get any lower than 146.5 pounds. The promotion later announced Dumont would not continue to cut any more weight and would instead forfeit 30 percent of her purse, payable to opponent Macy Chiasson (who weighed 145.5 pounds).

