Saul “Canelo” Alvarez will return to the light heavyweight division this Sat. night (May 7, 2022) to challenge for the WBA title against undefeated champion Dmitry Bivol, streaming live on DAZN pay-per-view (PPV) from inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. But first, both Alvarez and Bivol must hit the scale on Friday at 4 p.m. ET to make things official.
Here’s the complete lineup for this weekend’s boxing event:
MAIN CARD
Canelo Alvarez vs Dmitry Bivol, light heavyweights, 12 rounds
Montana Love vs Gabriel Valenzuela, junior welterweights, 12 rounds
Shakhram Giyasov vs Christian Gomez, welterweights, 10 rounds
Zhilei Zhang vs Scott Alexander, heavyweights, 10 rounds
PRELIMS
Marc Castro vs Pedro Vicente, lightweights, 8 rounds
Joselito Velazquez vs Marcos Sustaita, flyweights, 10 rounds
Alexis Espino vs Aaron Silva, middleweights, 8 rounds
Elnur Abduraimov vs Manuel Correa, junior lightweights, 8 rounds
Fernando Angel Molina vs Ricardo Valdovinos, junior welterweights, 6 rounds
