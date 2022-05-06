Saul “Canelo” Alvarez will return to the light heavyweight division this Sat. night (May 7, 2022) to challenge for the WBA title against undefeated champion Dmitry Bivol, streaming live on DAZN pay-per-view (PPV) from inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. But first, both Alvarez and Bivol must hit the scale on Friday at 4 p.m. ET to make things official.

Here’s the complete lineup for this weekend’s boxing event:

MAIN CARD

Canelo Alvarez vs Dmitry Bivol, light heavyweights, 12 rounds

Montana Love vs Gabriel Valenzuela, junior welterweights, 12 rounds

Shakhram Giyasov vs Christian Gomez, welterweights, 10 rounds

Zhilei Zhang vs Scott Alexander, heavyweights, 10 rounds

PRELIMS

Marc Castro vs Pedro Vicente, lightweights, 8 rounds

Joselito Velazquez vs Marcos Sustaita, flyweights, 10 rounds

Alexis Espino vs Aaron Silva, middleweights, 8 rounds

Elnur Abduraimov vs Manuel Correa, junior lightweights, 8 rounds

Fernando Angel Molina vs Ricardo Valdovinos, junior welterweights, 6 rounds

