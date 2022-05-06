Cain Velasquez scores second chance to earn release on bail at new hearing on May 16

Former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez was denied bail at his initial court arraignment in Santa Clara, Calif., just days after allegedly chasing down a suspected child molester and opening fire in Morgan Hills, wounding the driver.

Velasquez is being held on multiple felonies including one count of attempted murder.

There's still a chance for release if his attorneys can present a compelling argument for a return home when the American Kickboxing Academy (AKA) product reappears before Judge Shelyna Brown at his upcoming bail hearing on May 16, according to MMA Junkie.

Brown is the same judge Velaquez faced back in March.

“There is clear and convincing evidence that there is a substantial likelihood that release would result in great bodily injury, not just to the named complaining witnesses in this case but to Santa Clara residents at large,” Brown said after originally denying bail. “This case involves allegations of extreme recklessness to human life.”

His intended victim, Harry Goularte, awaits his own felony trial.

In addition to his new bail hearing, Velasquez successfully rescheduled his plea hearing for June 10. The 39 year-old heavyweight, who also dabbled in professional wrestling for both WWE and AAA, could be looking at 20 years to life in prison if convicted.

Velasquez (14-3) has not competed since falling to Francis Ngannou back in early 2019.