Live: UFC 274 early weigh-in video results | Oliveira vs. Gaethje

UFC 274 early weigh ins are LIVE from the promotion’s host hotel in Phoenix, Ariz., where the athletes competing at this Sat. night’s (May 7, 2022) “Oliveira vs. Gaethje” pay-per-view (PPV) event will hit the scale to make their respective bouts official. The live stream runs from 12 p.m. ET to approximately 2 p.m. ET in the embedded video above, with the ceremonial festivities — complete with fighter staredowns — popping off promptly at 7 p.m. ET tonight at the nearby Footprint Center arena.

UFC 274 will be headlined by the lightweight title fight pitting current champion Charles Oliveira opposite longtime division contender Justin Gaethje. In addition, reigning strawweight titleholder Rose Namajunas looks to avenge her 2014 loss to former champion Carla Esparza. Elsewhere on the card, Michael Chandler and Tony Ferguson collide for a coveted spot in the crowded 155-pound title chase.

Complete UFC 274 early weigh-in text results (updated in real-time) listed below:

UFC 274 PPV Main Card on ESPN+:

155 lbs.: UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira (155.5*) vs. Justin Gaethje (155)

115 lbs.: UFC women’s strawweight champion Rose Namajunas (115) vs. Carla Esparza (115)

155 lbs.: Michael Chandler (156) vs. Tony Ferguson (155.5)

205 lbs.: Mauricio Rua (205.5) vs. Ovince Saint Preux (205)

155 lbs.: Donald Cerrone (155.5) vs. Joe Lauzon (155.5)

UFC 274 PPV Prelims Card On ESPN/ESPN+:

170 lbs.: Randy Brown (170.5) vs. Khaos Williams (170)

145 lbs.: Macy Chiasson (145.5) vs. Norma Dumont (146.5*)

125 lbs.: Brandon Royval (125.5) vs. Matt Schnell (125.5)

265 lbs.: Blagoy Ivanov (253.5) vs. Marcos Rogerio de Lima (258.5)

170 lbs.: Andre Fialho (170.5) Cameron VanCamp (170)

170 lbs.: Francisco Trinaldo (170.5) vs. Danny Roberts (170.5)

125 lbs.: Tracy Cortez (125.5) vs. Melissa Gatto (125)

125 lbs.: Kleydson Rodrigues (125.5) vs. C.J. Vergara (126)

115 lbs.: Ariane Carnelossi (115.5) vs. Loopy Godinez (115)

135 lbs.: Journey Newson (135.5) vs. Fernie Garcia (135.5)

*Missed weight

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 274 fight card on fight night, starting with the ESPN+ “Prelims” matches at 6 p.m. ET, followed by the remaining undercard balance on ESPN/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET, before the PPV main card start time at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+.

