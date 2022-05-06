We are just 24 hours away from one of the biggest fight cards of the year as UFC 274 goes down tomorrow night (Sat., May 7, 2022) live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona, and fight fans can now tune in for the event’s ceremonial weigh ins.

While the official UFC 274 weigh ins concluded earlier today (results HERE), the ceremonial weigh ins will provide one final opportunity to promote the fights and see some last-second staredowns. Unfortunately, UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira missed weight and was stripped of his 155-pound belt. Only Justin Gaethje will eligible to win the title in the main event.

The UFC 274 ceremonial weigh-ins stream will start at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT and can be seen in the above video player. It will feature main card fighters such as Oliveira, Gaethje, Rose Namajunas, Carla Esparza, Michael Chandler, Tony Ferguson, and Donald Cerrone.

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 274 fight card on fight night, starting with the ESPN+ “Prelims” matches at 6 p.m. ET, followed by the remaining undercard balance on ESPN/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET, before the PPV main card start time at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+.

