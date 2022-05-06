Video: Michael Chandler admits defeat after Tony Ferguson fakes ankle pick during UFC 274 staredowns

Lightweight action fighters Tony Ferguson and Michael Chandler came face-to-face at the conclusion of the UFC 274 press conference on Thurs. afternoon in Phoenix, where “El Cucuy” gave “Iron” a sneak peek of what’s to come at the “Oliveira vs. Gaethje” pay-per-view (PPV) event this Sat. night (May 7) at Footprint Center.

“Ankle tag score: 1-0 T. Ferg,” Chandler later wrote on Twitter.

The 38 year-old Ferguson (25-6) was once considered the second-best contender in the lightweight division, racking up 12 straight wins with nine nasty finishes. Then came a dreadful three-fight losing streak that sent the visibly shopworn “El Cucuy” tumbling to No. 7 in the official rankings.

The 22-7 Chandler, 35, burst onto the scene with a thunderous knockout victory over Dan Hooker. “Iron” would drop his next two fights against Charles Oliveira and Justin Gaethje but the losses did little to hurt his overall stock, thanks to a pair of post-fight performance bonuses. Chandler is currently ranked two spots above Ferguson at No. 5.

Depending on how long this fight lasts it’s an early favorite for “Fight of the Night.”

