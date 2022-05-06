Welcome to Midnight Mania!

Conor McGregor has beefed with most top Lightweights at one point or another. However, McGregor seems to have a particularly personal dislike of Tony Ferguson, who’s scheduled to compete this weekend (Sat. May 7, 2022) at UFC 274 opposite Michael Chandler. Besides their status as potential foes inside the Octagon, it all seems to stem from Ferguson leaving Paradigm Sports, the company which manages McGregor.

Performance Enhancing Drugs (PEDs) accusations from “El Cucuy” probably don’t help either.

At any rate, McGregor is unimpressed by Ferguson’s recent rant at the UFC 274 media day, in which Ferguson lambasted UFC and Dana White as “drug dealers” and advised other fighters to be cautious in negotiations. McGregor believes the issue with Ferguson himself, no the UFC, and he said as much in a since deleted tweet.

“Tony Ferguson, who changes representation around 4 times a year, is saying it’s someone else fault he is in the position he is in,” McGregor wrote (via MMAFighting). “How many bridges do you burn before you look yourself in the mirror and say ‘maybe it’s me that’s the issue’ God bless you pal, I’ll say a prayer.”

Unless he’s truly dead set on his potential Welterweight plans, McGregor would be wise to keep an eye on UFC 274. By virtue of his stardom, he could find himself in the title mix vs. Charles Oliveira or Justin Gaethje at any time, and the victor of Chandler vs. Ferguson would be a very reasonable match up for his return from injury.

It remains to be seen how the 155-pound division shakes out after this weekend.

Insomnia

A pair of blows to PFL’s 170-pound tourney:

Two-time PFL champ Ray Cooper III missed weight but 5.4 pounds today. He was deducted 1 point and can’t earn any points if he wins.



Also, Magomed Magomedkerimov, the 2018 PFL Welterweight World Champion, was forced out of his matchup with Joao Zeferino due to visa issues. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) May 5, 2022

UFC is targeting Mateusz Gamrot vs. Arman Tsarukyan, which is an absolutely incredible fight!

Arman Tsarukyan will take on Mateusz Gamrot at the UFC’s event on June 25th. [per @InTheCagePL]#UFC #MMA pic.twitter.com/xxlTntwZIR — The MMA Media (@The_MMA_Media) May 5, 2022

June 25th — Arman Tsarukyan UFC (@ArmanUfc) May 5, 2022

One more potential fight booking with potential to be an instant classic!

BREAKING



The fight between Merab Dvalishvili and Cory Sandhagen is currently in the works.



Both fighters have verbally agreed to the bout. #MMATwitter #UFC274 pic.twitter.com/nmLnXdM9Xy — Tajikbay (@tajikbay) May 5, 2022

Classic wrastlin’ shenanigans:

Michael Chandler acknowledges when he’s been bested.

Zhang Weili working reaction time and turning over the hip, a key detail in power-punching.

The legend Georges St. Pierre running a classic kickboxing combination drill:

Slips, rips, and KO clips

SLANGING AND BANGING!

Absolutely beautiful response to the low kick:

Apologies to the purists, but freak show fights will never, ever stop being entertaining.

