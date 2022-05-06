Bellator 280 results: Live streaming play-by-play updates | Bader vs. Kongo 2

Bellator 280 is set to go down TODAY (Fri., May 6, 2022) live from inside Accor Arena in Paris, France, featuring a heavyweight championship rematch between division kingpin, Ryan Bader, facing off against Cheick Kongo. In the co-main event, Yoel Romero will face off against Alex Polizzi in a light heavyweight affair.

Bellator 280’s “Prelims” undercard will air on Showtime at 12:30 p.m. ET, with main card action beginning at 4 p.m. ET. MMAmania.com will deliver results for the full card and comprehensive play-by-play for the televised portion of Bellator 280 below.

BELLATOR 280 QUICK RESULTS:

265 lbs.: Champion Ryan Bader vs. Cheick Kongo

205 lbs: Yoel Romero vs. Alex Polizzi

155 lbs.: Yves Landu vs. Gavin Hughes

185 lbs.: Michael Shipman vs Gregor Babene

155 lbs: Davy Gallon vs. Benjamin Brander

170 lbs.: Lewis Long vs. Thibault Gouti

145 lbs.: Fabacari Diatta vs. Jordan Barton

160 lbs.: Søren Bak vs. Charlie Leary

145 lbs.: Pedro Carvalho vs. Piotr Niedzielski

125 lbs.: Lucie Bertaud vs. Katarzyna Sadura - Bertaud via unanimous decision

185 lbs.: Youcef Ouabbas vs. Matthieu Duclos - Ouabbas via first-round TKO

170 lbs.: Victor Verchere vs. Bourama Camara - Camara via first-round knockout

