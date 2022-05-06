Watch Bellator 280: Free ‘Prelims’ live streaming video | Bader vs. Kongo 2

Bellator 280 is set to air later today (Fri., May 6, 2022) live from inside Accor Arena in Paris, France. Headlining the event will be a Heavyweight championship rematch between division champion, Ryan Bader, taking on Cheick Kongo. In the co-main event, Yoel Romero will face off against Alex Polizzi in a Light Heavyweight affair.

While you will have to have a subscription to SHOWTIME to catch Bellator 280 this afternoon, the promotion is once again offering up the undercard for free and we will have a video stream for your right here. Just click on the embedded video player above to enjoy all of the action.

Here is a quick rundown of Bellator 280’s “Prelims” action, which begins at 1:00 p.m. ET:

170 lbs.: Lewis Long (19-6) vs. Thibault Gouti (13-5)

155 lbs.: Yves Landu (16-9) vs. Gavin Hughes (10-2)

145 lbs.: Fabacari Diatta (8-0) vs. Jordan Barton (6-1-1)

160 lbs.: Søren Bak (15-1) vs. Charles Leary (15-4)

170 lbs.: Nicolo Solli (4-1) vs. Levy Carriel (3-0)

115 lbs.: Lucie Bertaud (3-2) vs. Katarzyna Sadura (5-4)

145 lbs.: Pedro Carvalho (12-5) vs. Piotr Niedzielski (16-4)

185 lbs.: Youcef Ouabbas (2-0) vs. Matthieu Duclos (2-1)

170 lbs.: Victor Verchere (5-1) vs. Bourama Camara (4-1)

