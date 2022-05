ARLINGTON, TEXAS — Professional Fighters League (PFL) continues its 2022 season TONIGHT (Fri., May 6, 2022) with a massive night of fights at PFL 3. Headlining the card will be a Lightweight fight between undefeated returning two-time champion, Kayla Harrison, and Russian Sambo ace, Marina Mokhnatkina.

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE results and real-time play-by-play coverage of the entire PFL 3 main card below, which begins at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN2 and ESPN+. We’ll also provide quick results for the “Prelims” undercard on ESPN+, which will start streaming at 6 p.m. ET.

The evening’s co-main event features returning Welterweight champion Ray Cooper III as he faces Carlos Leal.

PFL 3 QUICK RESULTS:

155 lbs.: Kayla Harrison vs. Marina Mokhnatkina

170 lbs.: Ray Cooper III vs. Carlos Leal

155 lbs.: Anthony Pettis vs. Myles Price

170 lbs.: Rory MacDonald vs. Brett Cooper

155 lbs.: Larissa Pacheco vs. Zamzagul Fayzallanova

170 lbs.: Dilano Taylor vs. Joao Zeferino

155 lbs.: Genah Fabian vs. Julia Budd

170 lbs.: Sadibou Sy vs. Nikolai Aleksakhin

170 lbs.: Jarrah Al-Silawi def. Gleison Tibau via split decision (27-30, 29-28, 29-28)

155 lbs.: Olena Kolesnyk def. Abigail Montes via split decision (30-27, 28-29, 29-28)

155 lbs.: Martina Jindrova def. Vanessa Melo via unanimous decision (30-27 All)

PFL 3 PLAY-BY-PLAY:

155lbs.: Kayla Harrison vs. Marina Mokhnatkina

Round 1: ...

Final result: TBD

170lbs.: Ray Cooper III vs. Carlos Leal

Round 1: ...

Final result: TBD

155lbs.: Anthony Pettis vs. Myles Price

Round 1: ...

Final result: TBD

170lbs.: Rory MacDonald vs. Brett Cooper

Round 1: ...

Final result: TBD

155lbs: Larissa Pacheco vs. Zamzagul Fayzallanova

Round 1: ...

Final result: TBD

