Alexander Volkanovski vs Max Holloway trilogy in the works for UFC 276 in July

Fight No. 3 in a series of 100.

Reigning UFC featherweight champion Alex Volkanovski will make his next 145-pound title defense against former division titleholder Max Holloway at the upcoming UFC 276 pay-per-view (PPV) event on Sat., July 2, 2022 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

That’s according to veteran journalist Ariel Helwani.

Volkanovski (24-1) captured the featherweight crown by defeating Holloway at UFC 245 back in late 2019, but his follow-up victory over the “Blessed” Hawaiian at UFC 251 was overshadowed by a scoring controversy, along with internal rumblings that Holloway should have been declared the winner.

Contracts have yet to be signed but verbal agreements are reportedly in place.

Holloway (23-6) bounced back from his second loss to Volkanovski by nearly killing No. 4-ranked Calvin Kattar at the UFC on ABC event in early 2021. Following that lopsided performance, “Blessed” put the hurt on No. 3-ranked Yair Rodriguez in one of the most exciting bouts of the year.

Volkanovski is undefeated under the UFC banner at 11-0 with four knockouts.

UFC 276 is expected to feature the middleweight title fight between reigning champion Israel Adesanya and power-punching contender Jared Cannonier. Elsewhere on the card, Bryan Barberena and Robbie Lawler do business at welterweight while Alex Pereira and Sean Strickland hook ‘em up at 170 pounds.

Stay tuned for more UFC 276 fight card announcements in the coming weeks.