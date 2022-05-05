Live: UFC 274 pre-fight press conference video | Oliveira vs. Gaethje

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) will hold a special UFC 274 pre-fight press conference TONIGHT (Thurs., May 5, 2022) at 7 p.m. ET in the embedded video above, featuring select members of the “Oliveira vs. Gaethje” pay-per-view (PPV) event taking place this Sat. night (May 7) inside Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona.

Tonight also marks the first (but not last) face offs for the UFC 274 extravaganza.

UFC 274 will be headlined by the lightweight title fight pitting current champion Charles Oliveira opposite longtime division contender Justin Gaethje. In addition, reigning strawweight titleholder Rose Namajunas looks to avenge her 2014 loss to former champion Carla Esparza. Elsewhere on the card, Michael Chandler and Tony Ferguson collide for a coveted spot in the crowded 155-pound title chase.

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 274 fight card on fight night, starting with the ESPN+ “Prelims” matches at 6 p.m. ET, followed by the remaining undercard balance on ESPN/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET, before the PPV main card start time at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+.

For more news and notes on UFC 274 be sure to visit our comprehensive event archive right here. For the updated, revised, and finalized “Oliveira vs. Gaethje” fight card and ESPN+ PPV lineup click here.