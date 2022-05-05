Thiago Santos vs Jamahal Hill on tap for UFC ‘Fight Night’ main event on Aug. 6

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) will once again call upon former light heavyweight title challenger Thiago Santos to headline a major “Fight Night” event. “Marreta” was recently booked to throw hands against fellow 205-pound knockout artist Jamahal Hill on Aug. 6, though a city and venue have yet to be determined.

That’s according to a report from MMA Junkie.

Santos (22-10) took then-champion Jon Jones to the limit at the UFC 239 pay-per-view (PPV) event back in summer 2019, falling to “Bones” by way of close split decision. Since then, the 38 year-old Brazilian is just 1-3 and coming off a decision loss to Magomed Ankalaev at UFC Vegas 50 last March.

As for Hill (10-1, 1 NC), who turns 31 in just a few weeks, he managed to rebound from a first-round loss to Paul Craig at UFC 263 in June 2021 to capture back-to-back knockout victories over Jimmy Crute and Johnny Walker. “Sweet Dreams” is currently ranked four spots below Santos at No. 10.

The Aug. 6 lineup will also feature the strawweight showdown between Miranda Granger and Cory McKenna. Expect more fight card announcements for the “Santos vs. Hill” event — likely to stream on ESPN+ — over the next few weeks.