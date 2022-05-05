 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

UFC 274 ‘Embedded’ video (Ep. 3): If Justin Gaethje walks forward, ‘he’ll find a truck in his way’

By Jesse Holland
/ new

Charles Oliveira will not be intimidated by Justin Gaethje.

In fact, the reigning lightweight champion wants thirsty fanboys to compare resumes ahead of the UFC 274 pay-per-view (PPV) event this Sat. night (May 7, 2022) inside Footprint Center in Phoenix, Ariz., because both combatants faced and defeated former Bellator MMA champion Michael Chandler.

LIVE! Watch UFC 274 PPV On ESPN+ Here!

CHAMPIONSHIP DOUBLE DIP! Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to Phoenix, Ariz., on Sat., May 7, 2022, with a blockbuster championship doubleheader. Headlining the pay-per-view (PPV) event will be Lightweight champion, Charles Oliveira, seeking to defend his title against No. 1-ranked contender, Justin Gaethje. In UFC 274’s co-main event, women’s Strawweight champion, Rose Namajunas, looks to avenge her loss against No. 2-seeded, Carla Esparza. And top-ranked Lightweight contenders collide when Michael Chandler (No. 5) locks horns with Tony Ferguson (No. 7) in a fan-friendly 155-pound clash for the ages.

Don’t miss a single second of EPIC face-punching action!

But only one of them scored a second-round knockout.

“I don’t care if he likes to knock people out, if he only walks forward, I also do it,” Oliveira said. “If he only walks forward, he’ll find a truck in his way because I also only walk forward. If someone asks me if I’ll knock him out, I don’t know. What I know is that I’ll win. I don’t care that people say he’s the heaviest puncher ever. He fought three rounds against a fighter I knocked out in the second (round), so who has the heaviest punch? We’ll find out May 7.”

Their UFC 274 championship headliner is scheduled for five rounds.

It’s also worth pointing out that Oliveira submitted Dustin Poirier — the same “Diamond” who stopped Gaethje at UFC on FOX 29. None of that really matters when the cage door closes this weekend in “The Copper State,” but there’s a reason “Do Bronx” remains the odds-on betting favorite.

For the rest of the UFC 274 fight card and PPV lineup click here.

Get the latest gear

More From MMAmania.com

Loading comments...