Live: Bellator 280 ceremonial weigh-in video stream | Bader vs. Kongo 2

Bellator 280 is set to air tomorrow night (Fri., May 6, 2022) live from inside Accor Arena in Paris, France. Headlining the event will be a Heavyweight championship rematch between division champion, Ryan Bader, facing off against Cheick Kongo. In the revamped co-main event, Yoel Romero will face off against Alex Polizzi in a Light Heavyweight affair.

The early weigh-ins will take place today (May 5) behind closed doors, and a ceremonial event will be streamed at 4:00 a.m. ET in the video player above. Meanwhile, official results from the early morning weigh-in session will be posted below as they roll in:

265 lbs.: Champion Ryan Bader (232.8) vs. Cheick Kongo (241.4)

205 lbs: Yoel Romero (204.6) vs. Alex Polizzi (202.8)

155 lbs.: Yves Landu (155.6) vs. Gavin Hughes (155.2)

185 lbs.: Lorenz Larkin (185.6) vs. Kyle Stewart (185.6)

185 lbs.: Michael Shipman (185.8) vs Gregor Babene (185.6)

155 lbs: Davy Gallon (155) vs. Benjamin Brander (154.6)

170 lbs.: Lewis Long (170.8) vs. Thibault Gouti (170.8)

145 lbs.: Fabacari Diatta (145) vs. Jordan Barton (145.2)

160 lbs.: Søren Bak (159) vs. Charlie Leary (160)

125 lbs.: Lucie Bertaud (125.2) vs. Katarzyna Sadura (125.2)

145 lbs.: Pedro Carvalho (145) vs. Piotr Niedzielski (145.2)

185 lbs.: Youcef Ouabbas (185.2) vs. Matthieu Duclos (186.4)

170 lbs.: Victor Verchere (169.2) vs. Bourama Camara (170.4)

