LIVE! PFL 3 weigh-in streaming video, results | Harrison vs. Mokhnatkina

ARLINGTON, TEXAS — The Professional Fighter’s League (PFL) 2022 regular season is underway. Headling the third event of the year will be the promotion’s biggest star, undefeated two-time Olympic gold medalist in Judo and PFL Lightweight champion, Kayla Harrison. Standing in her way will be Sambo specialist and former Bellator Featherweight, Marina Mokhnatkina. The action begins this Fri. night (May 6, 2022) on ESPN and ESPN+ live from inside the Esports Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Another champion from the 2021 season, Ray Cooper III also competes on the night as he faces Carlos Leal.

The 2022 PFL 3 weigh-ins

Complete PFL 2022 3 weigh-in text results below (asterisk indicates weight miss):

2022 PFL 3 Main Card On ESPN:

155lbs.: Kayla Harrison (155) vs. Marina Mokhnatkina (154)

170lbs.: Ray Cooper III (176*) vs. Carlos Leal (169)

155lbs.: Anthony Pettis (155) vs. Myles Price (154)

170lbs.: Rory MacDonald (171) vs. Brett Cooper (169)

155lbs.: Larissa Pacheco (155) vs. Zamzagul Fayzallanova (153)

2022 PFL 3 ‘Prelims’ Card On ESPN+:

170lbs.: Dilano Taylor (170) vs. João Zeferino (170) - Visa issues forced Magomed Magomedkerimov from the bout

155lbs.: Genah Fabian (160*) vs. Julia Budd (154)

170lbs.: Sadibou Sy (170) vs. Nikolai Aleksakhin (170)

170lbs.: Gleison Tibau (169) vs. Jarrah Al-Silawi (170)

155lbs.: Olena Kolesnyk (155.25) vs. Abigail Montes (154)

155lbs.: Vanessa Melo (155) vs. Martina Jindrova (155.5)

