Kayla Harrison vs. Marina Mokhnatkina staredown video from 2022 PFL 3 weigh-ins

ARLINGTON, TEXAS — Professional Fighter’s League (PFL) Lightweight contenders Kayla Harrison and Marina Mokhnatkina squared off for the first time following the 2022 PFL 3 ceremonial weigh-ins, held earlier today ahead of the ESPN/ESPN+ fight card tomorrow night (Fri., May 6, 2022) at Esports Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Russia’s Marina Mokhnatkina made her debut during the 2021 PFL season outside of the tournament when picking up a win over Claudia Zamora. The Bellator veteran now makes her debut as part of the season against the returning two-time champion and Olympic gold medalist in Judo, the 12-0 Kayla Harrison.

Watch the main card fighters face off in the embedded video above, including a Welterweight face-off between last year’s champion, Ray Cooper III and Carlos Leal.

Originally set to kick off the season at men’s lightweight, Anthony Pettis and Myles Price will also battle it out on the card.

Tomorrow night (Fri., May 6, 2022), PFL 3 main card begins at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN2 and ESPN+. "Prelims" undercard on ESPN+ will start streaming at 6:00 p.m. ET.

