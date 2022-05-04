Donald Cerrone tears up explaining importance of UFC 274 clash with Joe Lauzon

Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone’s mixed martial arts (MMA) career is finally winding down after 50-plus fights. This Sat. night (May 7, 2022) at UFC 274, No. 55 will perhaps be the most important one of them all for the fan-favorite.

It will have been 364 days since Cerrone last fought when he meets fellow veteran Joe Lauzon this weekend. Of all the great names and champions that Cerrone has fought, it’s not about the matchup specifically when he gets to once again compete in front of a sold out crowd for the first time since Jan. 2020.

“It’s not me it’s my son,” Cerrone said while fighting back tears at UFC 274 media day (h/t MMA Fighting). “I can’t wait to walk out of that tunnel and see the look on his face. I can’t wait. He knows finally what I do. It’s crazy how emotional I get but any time I was working out and I didn’t want to do it, that’s who I thought of. I cannot f****** wait.

“I cannot wait to see him smile like ‘wow this is my dad’ so to me that’s why I wanted a sold out crowd. To walk out of that tunnel, blow the roof off this place and look over and see my son like ‘wow Dad, that’s you.’”

The 39-year-old “Cowboy’s” legacy is certainly cemented despite the rough stretch in recent years, his last win coming in May 2019. Against Lauzon, he’ll have to contain the strong emotions as he looks to snap a winless streak of six straight.

“That’s definitely legacy,” Cerrone said. “I don’t ever get emotional during fighting. Kids bring that out of you. You can tell right now, I’m a f****** wreck. It’s a feeling that I couldn’t explain unless you have your own kids.

“He’s almost four and he’ll be able to grasp that,” he continued. “He still doesn’t know what I do. Like ‘you’re going to Vegas to go to work, dad?’ He doesn’t know what that means.”

