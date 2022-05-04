Dave Chappelle attack: UFC fighter volunteers for bodyguard duty — ‘Nobody will touch him’

Some jackass launched himself into comedian Dave Chappelle last night (Tues., May 3, 2022) at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, Calif., where the longtime funnyman was recording his latest stand-up special for Netflix.

Security (eventually) intervened and apprehended 23-year-old Isaiah Lee, who was armed with, “a replica handgun that contained a knife blade,” according to reports. A backstage beatdown by Chappelle’s handlers resulted in multiple injuries.

Have a look:

After this man attacked Dave Chappelle his security team turned him inside out… pic.twitter.com/vTN1JGfft9 — Michael Morgan (@mikewhoatv) May 4, 2022

Ouch.

Lee is facing one charge of felony assault with a deadly weapon and is currently being held on $30,000 bail, according to Los Angeles Times. But, the fact that Chappelle was in immediate danger was enough for one UFC fighter to volunteer his services.

“Somebody tell Dave Chappelle to hit me up,” lightweight phenom Terrance McKinney wrote on Twitter. “I’ll be security for him and I bet nobody will touch him.”

Shortly after the commotion, fellow comedian Chris Rock stepped on stage to ask if the perpetrator was Will Smith, an obvious dig at the former “Fresh Prince” after this year’s slap attack at the annual Academy Awards.

Chappelle was unharmed and eventually returned to his set.