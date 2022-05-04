Live: UFC 274 media day video feat. Charles Oliveira, Justin Gaethje

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) has gathered some of the top names from UFC 274 for a special pre-fight media day, held in advance of the upcoming “Oliveira vs. Gaethje” pay-per-view (PPV) card this Sat. night (May 7, 2022) inside Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona.

UFC 274 will be headlined by the lightweight title fight pitting current champion Charles Oliveira opposite longtime division contender Justin Gaethje. In addition, reigning strawweight titleholder Rose Namajunas looks to avenge her loss to former champion Carla Esparza.

Complete UFC 274 media day schedule below:

10 a.m. Ovince Saint Preux

10:30 a.m. Joe Lauzon

11 a.m. Tony Ferguson

11:30 a.m. Carla Esparza

11:45 a.m. Justin Gaethje

12:30 p.m. Shogun Rua

12:45 p.m. Charles Oliveira

1:30 p.m. Rose Namajunas

1:45 p.m. Michael Chandler

2 p.m. Cowboy Cerrone

The UFC 274 press conference will take place tomorrow (May 5) at 7 p.m. ET.

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 274 fight card on fight night, starting with the ESPN+ “Prelims” matches at 6 p.m. ET, followed by the remaining undercard balance on ESPN/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET, before the PPV main card start time at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+.

For more news and notes on UFC 274 be sure to visit our comprehensive event archive right here. For the updated, revised, and finalized “Oliveira vs. Gaethje” fight card and ESPN+ PPV lineup click here.