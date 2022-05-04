 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Live: UFC 274 media day video feat. Charles Oliveira, Justin Gaethje

By Jesse Holland
/ new

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) has gathered some of the top names from UFC 274 for a special pre-fight media day, held in advance of the upcoming “Oliveira vs. Gaethje” pay-per-view (PPV) card this Sat. night (May 7, 2022) inside Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona.

LIVE! Watch UFC 274 PPV On ESPN+ Here!

CHAMPIONSHIP DOUBLE DIP! Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to Phoenix, Ariz., on Sat., May 7, 2022, with a blockbuster championship doubleheader. Headlining the pay-per-view (PPV) event will be Lightweight champion, Charles Oliveira, seeking to defend his title against No. 1-ranked contender, Justin Gaethje. In UFC 274’s co-main event, women’s Strawweight champion, Rose Namajunas, looks to avenge her loss against No. 2-seeded, Carla Esparza. And top-ranked Lightweight contenders collide when Michael Chandler (No. 5) locks horns with Tony Ferguson (No. 7) in a fan-friendly 155-pound clash for the ages.

Don’t miss a single second of EPIC face-punching action!

UFC 274 will be headlined by the lightweight title fight pitting current champion Charles Oliveira opposite longtime division contender Justin Gaethje. In addition, reigning strawweight titleholder Rose Namajunas looks to avenge her loss to former champion Carla Esparza.

Complete UFC 274 media day schedule below:

10 a.m. Ovince Saint Preux
10:30 a.m. Joe Lauzon
11 a.m. Tony Ferguson
11:30 a.m. Carla Esparza
11:45 a.m. Justin Gaethje
12:30 p.m. Shogun Rua
12:45 p.m. Charles Oliveira
1:30 p.m. Rose Namajunas
1:45 p.m. Michael Chandler
2 p.m. Cowboy Cerrone

The UFC 274 press conference will take place tomorrow (May 5) at 7 p.m. ET.

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 274 fight card on fight night, starting with the ESPN+ “Prelims” matches at 6 p.m. ET, followed by the remaining undercard balance on ESPN/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET, before the PPV main card start time at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+.

For more news and notes on UFC 274 be sure to visit our comprehensive event archive right here. For the updated, revised, and finalized “Oliveira vs. Gaethje” fight card and ESPN+ PPV lineup click here.

Get the latest gear

More From MMAmania.com

Loading comments...