Dana White bats down ‘stupid’ crossover fight between Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou — ‘Waste of time, energy, and money’

What would happen if the world’s best heavyweight boxer fought the top heavyweight fighter in MMA?

WBC champion Tyson Fury and UFC champion Francis Ngannou want to find out using a mixed-rules bout, a fantasy fight they announced in the wake of the “Gypsy King’s” recent victory over Dillian Whyte last month in London.

UFC President Dana White wants fans to proceed with caution.

“That fight’s definitely not a lock,” White told The Pat McAfee Show (transcribed by MMA Junkie). “They’ve been talking about it and everything. Fury is the best boxer, one of the greatest boxers of all time. You look at the guys he’s beaten and how easily he’s beaten them. I don’t know, we’ll see how this whole thing plays out. I don’t love the crossover fights. I don’t love ’em. They’re fucking stupid. Fucking waste of time, energy, and money. It’s silly, but I get it.”

In unrelated news, guy who wastes money hates guys who waste money.

Ngannou, 35, is still healing from his recent knee injury and will not be able to compete until the end of the year, or perhaps early 2023. That said, “The Predator” may still need the promotion’s blessing thanks to the championship clause in his existing contract.

Doesn’t sound like White is making it a priority.

“Boxing is a massive advantage for Tyson Fury,” White continued. “Ngannou just wrestled Ciryl Gane. If you know anything about fighting, it’s a silly conversation. The thing was, the Floyd (Mayweather)-Conor (McGregor) fight took on a life of its own. I mean, everywhere I went that’s all people were asking me about. It got to a point where fans wanted to see that fight and the media wanted to see that fight, and you know me. People aren’t knocking our door down for this fight.”

And it would stand to reason even less people are interested in this crossover fight.

Now would be a good time to point out that Fury was “overpaid” $29.5 million for his championship victory over Whyte. As for Ngannou, he banked just $600,000 for his UFC 270 title defense against Ciryl Gane, which is probably why “The Predator” is hellbent on securing this fight.

