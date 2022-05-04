 clock menu more-arrow no yes

UFC 274 ‘Embedded’ video (Ep. 2): ‘It’s a lot of history’

By Jesse Holland
In addition to the Charles Oliveira vs. Justin Gaethje lightweight title fight, the UFC 274 pay-per-view (PPV) event will also feature strawweight champion Rose Namajunas defending her strap against former 115-pound titleholder Carla Esparza, a rematch from The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) 20 Finale that ended in favor of “Cookie Monster.”

UFC 274 takes place this Sat. night (May 7) inside inside Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona.

CHAMPIONSHIP DOUBLE DIP! Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to Phoenix, Ariz., on Sat., May 7, 2022, with a blockbuster championship doubleheader. Headlining the pay-per-view (PPV) event will be Lightweight champion, Charles Oliveira, seeking to defend his title against No. 1-ranked contender, Justin Gaethje. In UFC 274’s co-main event, women’s Strawweight champion, Rose Namajunas, looks to avenge her loss against No. 2-seeded, Carla Esparza. And top-ranked Lightweight contenders collide when Michael Chandler (No. 5) locks horns with Tony Ferguson (No. 7) in a fan-friendly 155-pound clash for the ages.

“Since Carla and I fought, the strawweight division, the championship belt has changed hands a few different times and here I am on my second defense,” Namajunas said on Episode 2 of UFC 274 Embedded. “I fought all of the other champions so far and all I have is left is Carla to beat. It’s a lot of history, it’s cool to be a part of and I look forward to performing.”

Elsewhere on the UFC 274 fight card, former Bellator MMA lightweight champion Michael Chandler looks to prove he belongs at the top of the 155-pound mountain by turning away former UFC interim lightweight titleholder Tony Ferguson.

