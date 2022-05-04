Robbie Lawler returns, fights Bryan Barberena at UFC 276 on July 2

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) has assembled an exciting welterweight matchup for the upcoming UFC 276 pay-per-view (PPV) event, scheduled for Sat., July 2, 2022 inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Robbie Lawler vs. Bryan Barberena, according to MMA Fighting.

Lawler (29-15) has not competed since avenging his loss to longtime rival Nick Diaz as part of the UFC 266 fight card last September. The victory snapped a four-fight losing streak for the “Ruthless” ex champion, who turned 40 back in March.

As for the 33 year-old Barberena (17-8), he’s riding back-to-back wins for the first time in nearly six years. Not long after taking a decision victory over Darian Weeks at UFC Vegas 33, “Bam Bam” held off Matt Brown to capture the judges’ nod at UFC Columbus.

UFC 276 is expected to be headlined by the 185-pound title fighting pitting reigning champion Israel Adesanya against power-punching middleweight contender Jared Cannonier. Elsewhere on the card, Khamzat Chimaev is rumored to be making his 170-pound return opposite welterweight veteran Nate Diaz.

Expect more UFC 276 fight card announcements in the coming weeks.