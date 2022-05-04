LIVE! 2022 PFL 3 stream: Watch Harrison vs. Mokhnatkina media day

ARLINGTON, TEXAS — The 2022 Professional Fighter’s League (PFL) regular season concludes its stretch of events in Texas on May 6, 2022.

Headlining the event will be undefeated back-to-back Lightweight champion, Kayla Harrison, taking on Sambo ace Marina Mokhnatkina. The 2022 season will be Harrison’s last before she exclusively fights in PFL’s new pay-per-view (PPV) series. As for Mokhnatkina, it will be her first season with the promotion after her successful debut last year against Claudia Zamora.

Anticipated line up of fighters speaking at media day (central standard time):

12:15 p.m. Kayla Harrison

1:15 p.m. Ray Cooper

1:30 p.m. Miles Price

1:45 p.m. Brett Cooper

2:00 p.m. Genah Fabian

2:15 p.m. Carlos Leal

2:30 p.m. Marina Mokhnatkina

2:45 p.m. Rory MacDonald

3:00 p.m. Julia Budd

3:20 p.m. Anthony Pettis

The full line up of fights on Friday (May 6, 2022) can be seen below (starting at 6 p.m. ET).

2022 PFL 3 Main Card On ESPN:

155lbs.: Kayla Harrison vs. Marina Mokhnatkina

170lbs.: Ray Cooper III vs. Carlos Leal

155lbs.: Anthony Pettis vs. Myles Price

170lbs.: Rory MacDonald vs. Brett Cooper

2022 PFL 3 ‘Prelims’ Card On ESPN+:

170lbs.: Magomed Magomedkerimov vs. João Zeferino

155lbs.: Genah Fabian vs. Julia Budd

170lbs.: Sadibou Sy vs. Nikolai Aleksakhin

155lbs.: Larissa Pacheco vs. Zamzagul Fayzallanova

170lbs.: Gleison Tibau vs. Jarrah Al-Silawi

155lbs.: Olena Kolesnyk vs. Abigail Montes

155lbs.: Vanessa Melo vs. Martina Jindrova

