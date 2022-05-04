LIVE! 2022 PFL 3 stream: Watch Harrison vs. Mokhnatkina media day

ARLINGTON, TEXAS — The 2022 Professional Fighter’s League (PFL) regular season concludes its stretch of events in Texas on May 6, 2022.
Headlining the event will be undefeated back-to-back Lightweight champion, Kayla Harrison, taking on Sambo ace Marina Mokhnatkina. The 2022 season will be Harrison’s last before she exclusively fights in PFL’s new pay-per-view (PPV) series. As for Mokhnatkina, it will be her first season with the promotion after her successful debut last year against Claudia Zamora.
Check out MMAMania.com’s coverage of media day in the video above.
Anticipated line up of fighters speaking at media day (central standard time):
- 12:15 p.m. Kayla Harrison
- 1:15 p.m. Ray Cooper
- 1:30 p.m. Miles Price
- 1:45 p.m. Brett Cooper
- 2:00 p.m. Genah Fabian
- 2:15 p.m. Carlos Leal
- 2:30 p.m. Marina Mokhnatkina
- 2:45 p.m. Rory MacDonald
- 3:00 p.m. Julia Budd
- 3:20 p.m. Anthony Pettis
The full line up of fights on Friday (May 6, 2022) can be seen below (starting at 6 p.m. ET).
2022 PFL 3 Main Card On ESPN:
155lbs.: Kayla Harrison vs. Marina Mokhnatkina
170lbs.: Ray Cooper III vs. Carlos Leal
155lbs.: Anthony Pettis vs. Myles Price
170lbs.: Rory MacDonald vs. Brett Cooper
2022 PFL 3 ‘Prelims’ Card On ESPN+:
170lbs.: Magomed Magomedkerimov vs. João Zeferino
155lbs.: Genah Fabian vs. Julia Budd
170lbs.: Sadibou Sy vs. Nikolai Aleksakhin
155lbs.: Larissa Pacheco vs. Zamzagul Fayzallanova
170lbs.: Gleison Tibau vs. Jarrah Al-Silawi
155lbs.: Olena Kolesnyk vs. Abigail Montes
155lbs.: Vanessa Melo vs. Martina Jindrova
MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE results and real-time play-by-play coverage of the entire PFL 3 main card right here, which begins at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN2 and ESPN+. We’ll also provide quick results for the “Prelims” undercard on ESPN+, which will start streaming at 6 p.m. ET.
For more PFL 2022 news and notes click here.
Loading comments...