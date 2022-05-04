 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Midnight Mania! Rose Namajunas credits weird ‘miracle’ slam knockout loss for fixed neck

Bringing you the weird and wild from the world of MMA each and every weeknight!

Rose Namajunas has really built her career off fighting the same opponents several times. Her last six fights came vs. three women, and her upcoming title defense this weekend (Sat. May 7, 2022) at UFC 274 opposite Carla Esparza is a rematch eight years in the making. Typically, when we talk of growth in MMA across a series of fights between the same two athletes, we’re talking about skill sets or strategic shifts. In the case of “Thug Rose,” however, the champion actually credits her 2019 title loss to Jessica Andrade for fixing her reoccurring neck problems.

For those that don’t remember, Andrade and Namajunas were in the midst of an absolute scrap when Namajunas tried to counter a takedown attempt with a kimura. Andrade, the Brazilian piledriver, lifted her into the air and slammed her directly onto the back of her head, separating “Thug Rose” from her consciousness and the UFC title in a single moment.

That’s also the moment Namajunas labels a miracle, as the slam healed her neck! Speaking on her past scraps, Namajunas explained further on “Morning Kombat.”

“With Joanna, I would say even though I had been in a five-round fight before that, the rematch with her was the real first war that I had. I had to weather a little bit of damage. With Andrade, that was a complete total stripping away of any innocence,” Namajunas said (via CBS Sports). “I got slammed on my neck [in the first fight] and then I got my nose broken in the second fight. The first fight was so different from the second fight as far as I didn’t really sustain any damage even though I got KO’ed. Actually, the neck problems that I had went away after getting slammed on my neck, which is kind of weird and sort of a miracle for me.”

Namajunas is 3-0 since that slam, which includes her revenge victory over “Bate Estaca.” In that rematch, Namajunas’ nose was broken and needed surgery ... which ended up fixing her deviated septum, another prior injury!

“I came out of that fight unscathed, basically, whereas the second fight, totally different,” Namajunas said. “I had zero quit in me. I didn’t care if she broke my face, I was busted up or anything. I came out of that fight victorious, but I was damaged. It was a blessing in disguise as well.”

CHAMPIONSHIP DOUBLE DIP! Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to Phoenix, Ariz., on Sat., May 7, 2022, with a blockbuster championship doubleheader. Headlining the pay-per-view (PPV) event will be Lightweight champion, Charles Oliveira, seeking to defend his title against No. 1-ranked contender, Justin Gaethje. In UFC 274’s co-main event, women’s Strawweight champion, Rose Namajunas, looks to avenge her loss against No. 2-seeded, Carla Esparza. And top-ranked Lightweight contenders collide when Michael Chandler (No. 5) locks horns with Tony Ferguson (No. 7) in a fan-friendly 155-pound clash for the ages.

Don’t miss a single second of EPIC face-punching action!

