Rose Namajunas has really built her career off fighting the same opponents several times. Her last six fights came vs. three women, and her upcoming title defense this weekend (Sat. May 7, 2022) at UFC 274 opposite Carla Esparza is a rematch eight years in the making. Typically, when we talk of growth in MMA across a series of fights between the same two athletes, we’re talking about skill sets or strategic shifts. In the case of “Thug Rose,” however, the champion actually credits her 2019 title loss to Jessica Andrade for fixing her reoccurring neck problems.

For those that don’t remember, Andrade and Namajunas were in the midst of an absolute scrap when Namajunas tried to counter a takedown attempt with a kimura. Andrade, the Brazilian piledriver, lifted her into the air and slammed her directly onto the back of her head, separating “Thug Rose” from her consciousness and the UFC title in a single moment.

That’s also the moment Namajunas labels a miracle, as the slam healed her neck! Speaking on her past scraps, Namajunas explained further on “Morning Kombat.”

“With Joanna, I would say even though I had been in a five-round fight before that, the rematch with her was the real first war that I had. I had to weather a little bit of damage. With Andrade, that was a complete total stripping away of any innocence,” Namajunas said (via CBS Sports). “I got slammed on my neck [in the first fight] and then I got my nose broken in the second fight. The first fight was so different from the second fight as far as I didn’t really sustain any damage even though I got KO’ed. Actually, the neck problems that I had went away after getting slammed on my neck, which is kind of weird and sort of a miracle for me.”

Namajunas is 3-0 since that slam, which includes her revenge victory over “Bate Estaca.” In that rematch, Namajunas’ nose was broken and needed surgery ... which ended up fixing her deviated septum, another prior injury!

“I came out of that fight unscathed, basically, whereas the second fight, totally different,” Namajunas said. “I had zero quit in me. I didn’t care if she broke my face, I was busted up or anything. I came out of that fight victorious, but I was damaged. It was a blessing in disguise as well.”

Insomnia

UFC is really targeting Luke Rockhold vs. Paulo Costa for August 20, which seems like a gigantic challenge for Rockhold at this stage of his career.

UFC planeja duelo entre Paulo Borrachinha e Luke Rockhold para 20 de agosto https://t.co/sIGEK7oXzR pic.twitter.com/BeYD9ZcBbx — Combate (@canalCombate) May 3, 2022

Modern Marlon Vera is giving me serious 2018 Tony Ferguson vibes.

Gina Mazany is likely off the roster after her defeat last weekend.

❌ Fighter removed: Gina Mazany — UFC Roster Watch (@UFCRosterWatch) May 3, 2022

This match up doesn’t read like a recipe for a fun spin kick KO ...

Stephen Thompson somehow keeps the bounce in his step late into fights where his opponent is chopping his legs, so listen to “Wonderboy!”

We probably shouldn’t take Dana White’s magic whiteboard as fact just yet. Also: f—k the Khamzat vs. Diaz match up!

Even I don't know this news but it's gonna be great!

Let's make it happen!!!@ufc @seanshelby https://t.co/cFEOD4mJCC — 佐藤天 Takashi Sato (@satotenten) May 3, 2022

Nate Diaz: I only have one UFC fight left. I want out of my contract.



The UFC: pic.twitter.com/m4vOT1T3CX — MacMally (@MacMallyMMA) May 3, 2022

Slips, rips, and KO clips

Teruto Ishihara returned to the win column over the weekend, though he did so at the cost of his cornerman’s voice, who desperately wanted him to fight responsibly. He didn’t, of course, but that’s the fun part of Teru fights!

UFC veteran Teruto Ishihara TKOs José Hernandez in the main event of Urijah Faber’s A1 Combat 1. Snaps a 6 fight winless streak and gets his first win since 2017. pic.twitter.com/yDYAVuQNcI — Will (@ChillemDafoe) May 2, 2022

This is a pretty incredible counter kick as the opponent stumbled into a different angle.

The timing of that kick. Man saw into the future. pic.twitter.com/XqQi9C4I3i — Cerebral Vigilante (@Delisketo) May 3, 2022

Right hands and right kicks!

Herb Dean jumps in and puts an end to this one! #A1Combat pic.twitter.com/8963DqyGE0 — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) May 1, 2022

