Footprint Center in Phoenix, Ariz., hosts a pair of title fights this Saturday (May 7, 2022) when Charles Oliveira and Rose Namajunas look to cement their places atop the Lightweight and Strawweight divisions against Justin Gaethje and Carla Esparza, respectively. UFC 274’s pay-per-view (PPV) main card will also see Tony Ferguson attempt to resurrect his career at Michael Chandler’s expense and Ovince Saint Preux rematch the inimitable Shogun Rua.

Combat sports have been rough on the wallet of late, so let’s see if we can’t rectify that ...

What Went Wrong at UFC Vegas 53?

I won’t even pretend to believe that Andrei Arlovski deserved that decision over Jake Collier, but a win’s a win. In my defense, Marlon Vera and Natan Levy would have secured a profit regardless.

UFC 274 Odds For The Undercard:

Andre Fialho (-350) vs. Cameron VanCamp (+125)

Khaos Williams (-115) vs. Randy Brown (-105)

Norma Dumont (-220) vs. Macy Chiasson (+180)

Brandon Royval (-250) vs. Matt Schnell (+200)

Blagoy Ivanov (-145) vs. Marcos Rogerio de Lima (+125)

Francisco Trinaldo (-115) vs. Danny Roberts (-105)

Tracy Cortez (-165) vs. Melissa Gatto (+145)

Kleydson Rodrigues (-300) vs. CJ Vergara (+235)

Lupita Godinez (-170) vs. Ariane Carnelossi (+150)

Fernie Garcia (-150) vs. Journey Newson (+130)

Thoughts: I like the looks of Brandon Royval, Blagoy Ivanov, Francisco Trinaldo, Kleydson Rodrigues and Lupita Godinez.

Matt Schnell’s key weapons are his submission skills and scrambling abilities, both areas in which Royval has proven himself adept. On top of that, Royval is considerably more durable and destructive on the feet than Schnell, who lacks the elite wrestling chops Alexandre Pantoja and Rogerio Bontorin used to suppress Royval’s dynamism.

In short, he seems like a safe parlay stuffer.

I won’t deny that Blagoy Ivanov’s struggled lately or that Marcos Rogerio de Lima hits like a goddamn truck, but none of the knockout punchers Ivanov has faced in UFC have managed to put a dent in him. Between Rogerio de Lima’s incompetence off of his back and tendency to implode mid-fight, it seems safe to assume that Ivanov’s grappling will win the day.

Even if Francisco Trinaldo is a million years old and fighting above his best weight, Danny Roberts is so much less than the sum of his parts that “Massaranduba” is worth a look anyway. Roberts should be 1-3 in his last four and severely underwhelmed in his bogus decision over Ramazan Emeev last time out. Trinaldo’s got the tools to execute Emeev’s same gameplan, so put some faith in the old man.

All C.J. Vergara has going for him in his fight with Kleydson Rodrigues is one-shot power. Rodrigues is faster, more technical and more versatile on the feet, which will allow him to piece up Vergara at range the way Ode Osbourne did for the first two rounds of Vergara’s UFC debut. Rodrigues has much better cardio than Osbourne as well, meaning Vergara won’t even have the chance for a late rally.

Ariane Carnelossi may be a powerhouse and one of the most entertaining Strawweights in the game, but her takedown defense failed her badly the last time it was tested against Na Liang. Godinez has the offensive wrestling to recreate Na’s successes and is far less cavalier in chasing submissions, so she should enjoy lengthy stretches of top control. Inconsistent as Godinez can be, this seems tailor-made for her.

UFC 274 Odds For The Main Card:

Charles Oliveira (-165) vs. Justin Gaethje (+145)

Rose Namajunas (-195) vs. Carla Esparza (+165)

Michael Chandler (-410) vs. Tony Ferguson (+310)

Ovince Saint Preux (-235) vs. Mauricio Rua (+190)

Donald Cerrone (-170) vs. Joe Lauzon (+150)

Thoughts: There’s not a ton to love here, but a bit on Oliveira could work out. He’s stood up to ferocious punchers in each of his last two bouts, and while Justin Gaethje’s takedown defense is stout, it’s not impenetrable. Oliveira’s also developed enough punching power to hurt Gaethje in return, as “The Highlight” has been rocked at least once in two of his last three bouts. As much as I’d love to see Gaethje win a title, “Do Bronx” has looked too damn good of late for me to pick against him.

UFC 274 Best Bets:

Parlay — Brandon Royval and Charles Oliveira: Bet $100 to make $125

Parlay — Lupita Godinez and Blagoy Ivanov: Bet $120 to make $201.60

Parlay — Kleydson Rodrigues and Francisco Trinaldo: Bet $100 to make $149

If Oliveira vs. Gaethje doesn’t pique your interest, you’re on the wrong site. See you Saturday, Maniacs.

Initial Investment For 2022: $600

Current Total: $1473.65

