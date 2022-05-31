Easy layup? ‘Offended’ Jordan Leavitt will make Paddy Pimblett (and his fans) regret ‘strange fight’ at UFC London

UFC lightweight sensation Paddy Pimblett does not want to face tough competition on his current salary and would prefer to lay waste to untested up-and-comers or broken down veterans, which may explain why “The Baddy” agreed to battle “Contender Series” graduate Jordan Leavitt this July in London.

At the expense of offending “The Monkey King.”

“Honestly I was a bit offended because he’s been kind of picking fights that are easy,” Leavitt told The Schmo (transcribed by Farah Hannoun). “I’m like, ‘I must have looked really bad in my last fight to get this fight,’ so very flattered, kind of offended, but also excited. I’m kind of excited because they’re gonna get quiet when I finish the fight.”

After a high-profile run through the Cage Warriors promotion across the pond, grabbing the promotion’s featherweight title along the way, Pimblett (18-3) made his Octagon debut at UFC Vegas 36 in Sept. 2021, stopping Luigi Vendramini by way of first-round knockout. “The Baddy” would return at UFC London the following March, making quick work of international veteran Rodrigo Vargas.

Making victory for Leavitt all the more sweeter.

“They’re probably gonna riot when I twerk on them, so I’m excited,” Leavitt continued. “I’m really excited to meet him, I think he’s hilarious. I think the fight’s gonna be a lot of fun, and I’m intrigued to see how it’s gonna go. Statistically speaking, I think it’s gonna be submission. But if I had to put my money on it, I think it’s gonna be a very awkward decision. I think this fight is gonna be very strange.”

Bur probably not boring.

Leavitt, one year younger than his “Fight Night” foe at 26, blasted his way into UFC by way of Dana White’s “Contender Series” back in summer 2020. In the two years that followed, the 10-1 “Monkey King” is 3-1 inside the Octagon and coming off consecutive victories over Matt Sayles (UFC Vegas 45) and Trey Ogden (UFC Vegas 51). Defeating “The Baddy” would undoubtedly provide a direct route to bigger and better opportunities at 155 pounds.

We’ll find out in less than a month.

UFC London will be headlined by the heavyweight showdown between wrestling phenom Curtis Blaydes and streaking 265-pound prospect Tom Aspinall. Elsewhere on the ESPN+ fight card, Jack Hermansson and Darren Till collide at middleweight while Alexander Gustafsson and Nikita Krylov hook ‘em up at 205 pounds.

For the latest UFC London fight card and ESPN+ lineup click here.