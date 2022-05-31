UFC inks multi-year extension with BT Sport ahead of London return

Good news for European fight fans.

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) today announced a multi-year contract extension with BT Sports to continue broadcasting mixed martial arts (MMA) events in both United Kingdom and Ireland, according to the promotion’s press release.

“We were blown away by the awesome response from the fans at our London event earlier this year,” UFC President Dana White said. “The fans from the UK and Ireland love this sport and they have always been great to us. And now, our roster of talent from these countries is the strongest it’s ever been.”

The UFC on BT Sport deal includes all numbered and “Fight Night” events along with original programming from “UFC Countdown” and “UFC Connected,” among others, in addition to the existing library of classic combat sports events.

“We’re thrilled to continue our partnership with BT Sport to keep promoting these athletes, building stars, and broadcasting the best combat sports events on the planet to these incredible fans,” White continued.

UFC returns to London on July 23 at O2 Arena with a heavyweight main event pitting hometown hero Tom Aspinall opposite wrestling standout Curtis Blaydes. Local products Darren Till and Paddy Pimblett will also see action across the pond.

