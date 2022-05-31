Dana White ‘Block Party’ video interview feat. UFC correspondent Laura Sanko

UFC President Dana White will be a special guest on Tuesday’s “Block Party” stream from NFT peddlers and crypto-bros-of-the-moment Blockasset. Joining the Las Vegas fight boss is UFC correspondent Laura Sanko and co-founder of Vayner Sports, AJ Vaynerchuk.

The live feed gets underway promptly at 2 p.m. ET in the embedded video above.

“Dana is not only a proud owner of Muhammad Ali Legends NFT but also, is hugely fond of the Smesh Bros BlockAccess series,” according to the YouTube description.

Not just fond, hugely fond.

Smesh Bros highlights the budding bromance between UFC stars Khamzat Chimaev and Darren Till, who act silly and talk a bunch of smack for the cameras. You can check out one of their full length episodes by clicking here.

Hopefully White will have something to offer aside from the latest UFC NFT drop, affectionately titled “The Dojo Pack” because it features the “Karate Masters” of UFC. The first-come, first-serve offering goes live on June 1 at 11 a.m. ET.

