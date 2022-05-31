Nate Diaz tried to clown Khamzat Chimaev for recent wedding — got stoner shamed instead

UFC welterweight phenom Khamzat Chimaev has been promoting life as a “Chechen Gangster” but showed his softer side by tying the knot earlier this month in North Caucasus. Don’t worry, bagless vacuums are still on sale at M.Video inside Grozny shopping mall if you haven’t yet grabbed a gift from their registry.

Reports that Darren Till walked “Borz” down the aisle remain unconfirmed.

Related White Still Interested In Diaz Vs Chimaev

Perhaps his blooming social life is why the 28 year-old Chimaev, fresh off his “Fight of the Year” victory over former title challenger Gilbert Burns, has yet to book his next bout. Regardless of the reason, it sounds like fellow welterweight bruiser Nate Diaz is tired of waiting for his “bitch ass” to sack up and take the fight.

Like the one rumored for UFC 276.

“I been tryin’ to fight for a year and months, I also tried to fight Khamzat for the last month and a half but he was hurt, had visa issues, overweight and now his bitch ass is off getting married instead of fighting,” Diaz wrote on Twitter. “WTF? I’m trying to get a fight with a real fighter ASAP/July LFG.”

Chimaev was unfazed by the accusations.

“You are funny, are you high? It seems like you been smoking,” Chimaev countered.

The exchange prompted former title challenger Stephen Thompson to slide his way into the conversation in hopes of getting Diaz to put pen to paper. Not surprisingly, the self-appointed “NMF” was ignored by both fighters.

“Battle of the Ninja’s…you…me…July….let’s do it!!!! Again, who wouldn’t love a striking battle! #NinjaIsh”

Better luck next time, Wonderman.