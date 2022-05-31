UFC’s Paulo Costa hit with criminal complaint after allegedly striking nurse during COVID clash

Paulo Costa has some explaining to do.

The UFC middleweight contender was hit with a criminal complaint after being questioned by police in Belo Horizonte, Brazil. Costa, 31, is accused of striking a health care worker at the local medical center after she failed to issue an immunization card for the COVID-19 vaccine. The nurse in question claims “The Eraser” wanted the card — but not the vaccine.

That’s according to a report from Globo.com.

Costa insists he was vaccinated and simply wanted a record of his immunization, so he grabbed a completed card and attempted to leave the scene; however, the aforementioned nurse grabbed the 13-2 middleweight to prevent him from taking it. The hulking Brazilian — who denies throwing an elbow — “broke free” during the ensuing struggle.

The nurse reportedly suffered swollen lips in the altercation.

No word yet on whether or not this latest incident will interfere with his upcoming fight against former middleweight champion Luke Rockhold in August. Costa, who has not competed since losing to Marvin Vettori at UFC Vegas 41, will have to appear in court later this year to account for his COVID clash but an exact date has yet to be determined.

