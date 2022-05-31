Latest UFC Vegas 57 fight card, ESPN+ lineup for ‘Tsarukyan vs Gamrot’ on June 25

Event: UFC Vegas 57: “Tsarukyan vs Gamrot”

Date: Sat., June 25, 2022

Location: APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada

Broadcast: ESPN+ (4 p.m. ET Prelims | 7 p.m. ET Main Card)

UFC Vegas 57 Main Event On ESPN+:

155 lbs.: Arman Tsarukyan vs. Mateusz Gamrot

UFC Vegas 57 Main Card, Prelims On ESPN+:

170 lbs.: Neil Magny vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov

185 lbs.: Chris Curtis vs. Rodolfo Vieira

125 lbs.: Amir Albazi vs. Tim Elliott

155 lbs.: Christos Giagos vs. Thiago Moises

265 lbs.: Alan Baudot vs. Josh Parisian

125 lbs.: Tyson Nam vs. Tagir Ulanbekov

135 lbs.: Sergey Morozov vs. Raulian Paiva

135 lbs.: Nate Maness vs. Umar Nurmagomedov

205 lbs.: Tafon Nchukwi vs. Carlos Ulberg

125 lbs.: JP Buys vs. Cody Durden

115 lbs.: Vanessa Demopoulos vs. Jinh Yu Frey

*Fight card, bout order and number of fights remain subject to change.*

To check out the latest and greatest UFC Vegas 57 news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive here. For more upcoming UFC events click here.