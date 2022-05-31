Latest UFC Vegas 57 fight card, ESPN+ lineup for ‘Tsarukyan vs Gamrot’ on June 25

Event: UFC Vegas 57: “Tsarukyan vs Gamrot”
Date: Sat., June 25, 2022
Location: APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada
Broadcast: ESPN+ (4 p.m. ET Prelims | 7 p.m. ET Main Card)
UFC Vegas 57 Main Event On ESPN+:
155 lbs.: Arman Tsarukyan vs. Mateusz Gamrot
UFC Vegas 57 Main Card, Prelims On ESPN+:
170 lbs.: Neil Magny vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov
185 lbs.: Chris Curtis vs. Rodolfo Vieira
125 lbs.: Amir Albazi vs. Tim Elliott
155 lbs.: Christos Giagos vs. Thiago Moises
265 lbs.: Alan Baudot vs. Josh Parisian
125 lbs.: Tyson Nam vs. Tagir Ulanbekov
135 lbs.: Sergey Morozov vs. Raulian Paiva
135 lbs.: Nate Maness vs. Umar Nurmagomedov
205 lbs.: Tafon Nchukwi vs. Carlos Ulberg
125 lbs.: JP Buys vs. Cody Durden
115 lbs.: Vanessa Demopoulos vs. Jinh Yu Frey
*Fight card, bout order and number of fights remain subject to change.*
